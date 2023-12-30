Shaftesbury Capital (LON:SHC) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.20

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (LON:SHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 139.20 ($1.77) and last traded at GBX 138.30 ($1.76), with a volume of 1741218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 138.10 ($1.75).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on shares of Shaftesbury Capital in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 460.33 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 121.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 118.29.

In other news, insider Richard Akers purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £56,500 ($71,791.61). Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Shaftesbury Capital PLC ("Shaftesbury Capital") is the leading central London mixed-use REIT and is a constituent of the FTSE-250 Index. Our property portfolio, valued at £4.9 billion at June 2023, extends to 2.9 million square feet of lettable space across the most vibrant areas of London's West End.

