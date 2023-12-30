Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $151.10

Shares of Trustpilot Group plc (LON:TRST – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151.10 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 150.40 ($1.91), with a volume of 290467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.50 ($1.86).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.03) target price on shares of Trustpilot Group in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 123.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 98.18. The company has a market cap of £623.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14,850.00 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51.

Trustpilot Group plc engages in the development and hosting of an online review platform for businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's online review platform enables consumers to make purchasing decisions, as well as provides consumers with the opportunity to recommend businesses, products, services, and locations based on their experiences; and businesses to showcase their trustscore.

