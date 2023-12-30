Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.04

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.04 and last traded at $36.80, with a volume of 20342 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.53.

Liberty Live Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.77.

Get Liberty Live Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,449.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of Liberty Live Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total transaction of $211,998.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Live Group

About Liberty Live Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Live Group operates as a live entertainment company. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.