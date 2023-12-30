iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.21

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.21 and last traded at $68.13, with a volume of 7818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.02.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,629,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after buying an additional 153,416 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.