iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $68.21

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.21 and last traded at $68.13, with a volume of 7818 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.02.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar Growth ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,629,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,346,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,305,000 after buying an additional 153,416 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 766.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after buying an additional 143,454 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000.
iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
