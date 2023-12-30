Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.97

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 120871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.

Separately, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on Solaris Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$611.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.14.

In other Solaris Resources news, Director Daniel Earle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

