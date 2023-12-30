Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.97

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$3.97 and last traded at C$3.99, with a volume of 120871 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Eight Capital set a C$23.50 target price on Solaris Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th.
Solaris Resources Price Performance
Insider Activity
In other Solaris Resources news, Director Daniel Earle acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.05 per share, with a total value of C$40,500.00. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Solaris Resources Company Profile
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
