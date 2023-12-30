MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:FNGS)

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 20,087 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 660% compared to the average volume of 2,644 put options.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.45% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
FNGS stock opened at $37.74 on Friday. MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $38.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.01.
