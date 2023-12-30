Short Interest in Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Decreases By 19.7%

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,600 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 146,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Major Drilling Group International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MJDLF opened at $7.00 on Friday. Major Drilling Group International has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.24.

Get Major Drilling Group International alerts:

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.