The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 50,600 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The9

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The9 in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The9 in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in The9 in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in The9 in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The9 by 10,524.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 33,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The9 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The9 Price Performance

Shares of NCTY stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The9 has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

About The9

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.

