U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,735 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after acquiring an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 9,775.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $139,536,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 710.2% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,441,000 after buying an additional 1,830,268 shares in the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $70.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

