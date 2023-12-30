U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 115 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 10.9% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.9% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 1,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.5% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $295.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.75 and its 200 day moving average is $263.16. The company has a market cap of $150.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

