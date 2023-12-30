U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $69,967,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $56,515,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,555,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 741,754 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.60. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.37 and a 12 month high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

