Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 6.6% during the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $350.90 on Friday. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $355.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.85 and a 200-day moving average of $318.29. The company has a market capitalization of $220.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler Companies decreased their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total value of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,441,220.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.