EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $163,646,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EQT by 22.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,730,000 after buying an additional 3,125,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.93.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.06. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. EQT had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 7.25%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

