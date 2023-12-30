U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
WFC stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.
Wells Fargo & Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
