U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 444.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.08 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. HSBC initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.