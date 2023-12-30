U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,084 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Livent worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Livent by 100.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Livent by 68.2% in the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 51,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Livent by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 13,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,614,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Livent news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 59,244 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $1,001,223.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,464.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Livent from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Livent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.04.

Livent Price Performance

LTHM opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.46. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $29.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Livent had a return on equity of 25.60% and a net margin of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Livent’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Further Reading

