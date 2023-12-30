U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $159.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.20.

FNV stock opened at $110.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.38. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $102.29 and a 12-month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

