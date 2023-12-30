Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,962,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on WES shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.08.

Shares of WES opened at $29.26 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $30.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 35.15%. The business had revenue of $776.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 84.87%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

