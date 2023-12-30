U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $3,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 53,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 1.2 %

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $15.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $429.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 800.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OWL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.48.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

Featured Articles

