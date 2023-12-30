U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 12,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $109.87 and a 1 year high of $132.50.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
