Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Stake Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,039 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.2% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.1 %

GOLD stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.82 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 602.67, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.43.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,300.00%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Stories

