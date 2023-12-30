Slow Capital Inc. Sells 2,494 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

JPEM stock opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.51 million, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $53.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.82.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

