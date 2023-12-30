Slow Capital Inc. Increases Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Block during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Block by 222.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. CLSA upgraded Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Block in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $37,403.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,437.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 33,064 shares valued at $1,819,537. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQ opened at $77.35 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $38.85 and a one year high of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

