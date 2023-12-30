Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDGR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,043,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,761,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 298.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,430,000 after purchasing an additional 256,366 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Schrödinger from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Schrödinger Trading Down 3.8 %

Schrödinger stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.93, a PEG ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72. Schrödinger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $59.24.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.17). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $42.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Schrödinger

(Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.