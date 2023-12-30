Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VV stock opened at $218.15 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $172.10 and a 12-month high of $219.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.01 and its 200 day moving average is $203.80. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

