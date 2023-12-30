Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) Major Shareholder Sells $84,773.50 in Stock

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 24,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $84,773.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Friday, December 29th, Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,222 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total transaction of $28,448.12.

On Thursday, December 21st, Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 8,233 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total transaction of $28,897.83.

On Tuesday, December 19th, Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $53,116.83.

BRLT stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.04 and a 1 year high of $5.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average of $3.31. The company has a market cap of $361.17 million, a P/E ratio of 46.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $114.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter valued at $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

