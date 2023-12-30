U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 139,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 46,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $310.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $294.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.97. The company has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

