G999 Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Over the last week, G999 has traded up 21% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $6,730.85 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00093682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00023743 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00025685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005348 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

