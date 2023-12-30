Uniswap 1-Day Volume Hits $205.48 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.47 billion and $205.48 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for $7.47 or 0.00017795 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 95.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.38 or 0.00174709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009454 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000139 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,187,016 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 598,187,015.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.77974213 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 901 active market(s) with $223,698,872.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

