Compound Price Up 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Compound has a market cap of $476.22 million and approximately $53.60 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $59.08 or 0.00140675 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Compound has traded up 11.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 95.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00042893 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.05 or 0.00047741 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00025992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004432 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002352 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,060,319 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,060,207.08845232 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 60.60223583 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 438 active market(s) with $54,047,281.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

