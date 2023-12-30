Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) CFO Dustin Weber Sells 21,000 Shares

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) CFO Dustin Weber sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,889,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,281,610.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dustin Weber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of Altus Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $319,000.00.

Altus Power stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $8.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.72.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 0.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,447,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,284 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at $12,973,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1,231.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,699,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,727 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,115,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 601,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Altus Power by 1,217.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 619,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 572,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

