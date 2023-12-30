Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Director Randal J. Kirk Acquires 96,686 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) Director Randal J. Kirk purchased 96,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $136,327.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,096,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Precigen Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Precigen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28.
Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,257.75% and a negative return on equity of 54.48%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Precigen
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Precigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Precigen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Precigen
Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; and reproductive technologies.
