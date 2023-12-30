iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.07

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.07 and last traded at $65.99, with a volume of 4434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.88.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $845.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.