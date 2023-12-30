iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.07

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2023

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCBGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.07 and last traded at $65.99, with a volume of 4434 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.88.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $845.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 27,303 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 96.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 23.8% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.