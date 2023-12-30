Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.66

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.66 and last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 4812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.48.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,058,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,137 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,857,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,662,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 547,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 210,967 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.