Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Redmile Group, Llc Acquires 44,630 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after buying an additional 8,894,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,864,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,903,000 after buying an additional 2,223,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 18.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,415,000 after buying an additional 1,750,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 350.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after buying an additional 1,676,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 675.0% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,671,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after buying an additional 1,456,022 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.57.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

