Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Director Redmile Group, Llc Acquires 44,630 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 44,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $166,023.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,180,388 shares in the company, valued at $49,031,043.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance
FATE stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.44% and a negative net margin of 163.04%. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.57.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Fate Therapeutics
About Fate Therapeutics
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.
