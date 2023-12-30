WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.87

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $40.87 and last traded at $40.85, with a volume of 48716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.59.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 276.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 56.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund by 1,810.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the highest dividend yielding stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

