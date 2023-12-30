David B. Gibber Sells 20,607 Shares of Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) Stock

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) SVP David B. Gibber sold 20,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $274,691.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,980.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ SBGI opened at $13.03 on Friday. Sinclair, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.39 and a 52-week high of $22.41. The stock has a market cap of $827.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.19. Sinclair had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. Sinclair’s payout ratio is presently 76.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBGI. Quarry LP grew its position in Sinclair by 101.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sinclair by 448.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Sinclair by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sinclair from $18.60 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sinclair in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

