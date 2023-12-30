Gregory A. Beard Sells 38,759 Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG) Stock

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory A. Beard sold 38,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $385,652.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,902,166.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stronghold Digital Mining Trading Down 25.2 %

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.80 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 106.91%. Analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Stronghold Digital Mining by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

