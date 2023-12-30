Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.97

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $27.97 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.86.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 664.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that selects the top 90% of stocks in the S&P 500 based on three factors: quality, value, and momentum. QVML was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

