Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Edward H. Myles Sells 12,459 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Scholar Rock Stock Down 7.5 %
NASDAQ SRRK opened at $18.80 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.
Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
