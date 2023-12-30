Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) CFO Edward H. Myles Sells 12,459 Shares

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) CFO Edward H. Myles sold 12,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.83, for a total transaction of $234,602.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,202.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scholar Rock Stock Down 7.5 %

NASDAQ SRRK opened at $18.80 on Friday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.49.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.53). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,388.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 192.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 52.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Scholar Rock by 279.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth $50,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

