Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) COO Erik Hellum Sells 31,182 Shares

Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) COO Erik Hellum sold 31,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $342,066.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 647,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,550.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Erik Hellum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Erik Hellum sold 6,915 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $74,543.70.

On Friday, December 22nd, Erik Hellum sold 3,085 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $33,287.15.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Erik Hellum sold 3,286 shares of Townsquare Media stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $36,146.00.

Townsquare Media Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.08. Townsquare Media, Inc. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $12.65.

Townsquare Media Announces Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.28 million. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 49.92%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Townsquare Media

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Townsquare Media

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 7.1% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 343,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 22.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

(Get Free Report)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.