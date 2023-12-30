Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth Sells 2,524 Shares

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Globe Life Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE GL opened at $121.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.78. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.23 and a fifty-two week high of $125.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 16.95%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

GL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

