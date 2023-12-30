Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Major Shareholder Elliot Cooperstone Sells 41,197 Shares of Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 41,197 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $247,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 316,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,696. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Elliot Cooperstone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $115,077.76.

On Thursday, December 21st, Elliot Cooperstone sold 89,152 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total value of $510,840.96.

Cano Health Stock Performance

CANO opened at $5.87 on Friday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $190.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of Cano Health

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 133.59% and a negative net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cano Health, Inc. will post -58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 875.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99,928 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cano Health by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

