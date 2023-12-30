STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.47

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.47 and last traded at $39.31, with a volume of 115058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.34.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 144.12%.

In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $292,154.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 121.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

