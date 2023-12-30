Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 52,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 344,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.

Trinity Capital Trading Down 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,006.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,966.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Trinity Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

