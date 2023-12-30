Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.76. Approximately 52,882 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 344,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.23.
Trinity Capital Trading Down 1.8 %
The company has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35.
Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.40 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Capital Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.
Trinity Capital Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Trinity Capital news, insider Kyle Steven Brown acquired 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $40,006.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 830,708 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,966.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Capital
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trinity Capital by 2,423.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 12.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Trinity Capital by 9.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 888,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Trinity Capital in the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Trinity Capital by 55.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,016 shares during the last quarter. 21.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trinity Capital
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
See Also
