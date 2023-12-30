Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Hits New 1-Year High at $84.92

Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $84.92 and last traded at $84.55, with a volume of 23251 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ALTR

Altair Engineering Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.14.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total value of $326,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $7,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $326,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,766 shares of company stock valued at $16,504,884. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altair Engineering

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth about $11,234,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,346 shares of the software’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $758,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,605 shares of the software’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after purchasing an additional 10,466 shares during the period. Finally, Riposte Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,722,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.