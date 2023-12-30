CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.39

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.39 and last traded at $28.36, with a volume of 113456 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $947.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.71 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Insider Activity

In other CNO Financial Group news, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $155,841.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $155,841.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,241.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock worth $1,545,089 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,739,000 after purchasing an additional 626,454 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after acquiring an additional 198,429 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,940,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,544,000 after acquiring an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 48.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,332,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Further Reading

