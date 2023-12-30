Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Price Down 6%

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.71 and last traded at $133.00. Approximately 74,124 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 199,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.91.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.50 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 20.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grand Canyon Education

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,782 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grand Canyon Education

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 40.4% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 103.5% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 105.1% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.