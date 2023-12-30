Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading 10% Higher

Shares of Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report) traded up 10% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 2,070,400 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,029% from the average session volume of 183,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Salazar Resources Trading Down 9.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

