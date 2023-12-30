Canada Silver Cobalt Works (CVE:CCW) Trading Up 12.5%

Shares of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (CVE:CCW – Get Free Report) were up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 22,384 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 283,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Stock Down 12.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Company Profile

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper, as well as platinum and palladium deposits. The company was formerly known as Canada Cobalt Works Inc and changed its name to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

