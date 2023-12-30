Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Hits New 12-Month High at $14.70

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.70 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 246145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HA. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $727.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.10 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 88.97% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Third Avenue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 141.0% during the first quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,556,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 910,431 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 933.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 663,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after purchasing an additional 743,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,701,000 after purchasing an additional 692,526 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 284.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 590,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 365.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 700,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 549,804 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

